Texas Roadhouse fire causes evacuation, everyone evacuated safely

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An afternoon fire on Jan. 28, 2021 at a Columbus Texas Roadhouse has grease to blame.

According to Fire Captain Daniel Anderson, calls came in to the Fire Department in the afternoon about the Texas Roadhouse in Columbus.

When the Fire Department arrived, they evacuated around 30 people inside the restaurant. Everyone was evacuated safely, but the Anderson says the Ventihood system was “pretty damaged.”

Anderson says that the flames came from the roof and there was black smoke. He says the system on the roof accumulated grease over time.