The Active Life of Lagrange to unveil new outdoor exercise equipment

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – The Active Life LaGrange will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil new outdoor exercise equipment on Tuesday, August 3.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at 140 Ragland Street in LaGrange.

Heart of West Georgia, a local non-profit, funded the purchase of five new machines.

The grant that purchased these machines helps the organization to share their goal; providing awareness of healthy hearts to the community.

The new equipment includes arm and leg machines with a combo press and pull, an exercise bike, leg press, rowing machine, and an air walker.

All machines will be in the shaded area of the walking trail at The Active Life of LaGrange.

Troup County Roads & Engineering, Troup County Maintenance, and Troup County Parks & Recreation paired with The Active Life of LaGrange to make the installation project a success.