The American Red Cross installs smoke alarm systems in Columbus "hot zones"
COLUMBUS,Ga(WRBL) - The American Red Cross reports that one in 10 people aren't prepared with smoke alarm systems in their homes. WRBL News 3 tagged along with a couple of red cross volunteers this weekend who are working to change that.
"It surprised me how many people actually didn't have one and how many homes burned down."
Red cross volunteers went into neighborhoods this afternoon alerting people of fire safety tips and offering to install up to three free smoke alarms.
"The most common disaster that the Red Cross responds to is actually a home fire. We respond to about 64,000 of those across the country and Georgia actually has one of the highest incidents of residential home fires of anywhere in the country," Kirk said.
WRBL News 3 joined a couple of the volunteers as we road through a neighborhood in East Columbus that Columbus Fire and EMS says is considered a "hot zone," areas where there are more home fires.
"We go through a fire safety check list with them discussing areas of digress, how they can get out of a burning home, where to meet the family member once you do leave the home if it has caught fire and the time parameters they have to leave," Ahr said.
American Red Cross says that once you hear the sound alarm go off you have two minutes to get out of your home. Ahr says that after 10 years a smoke alarm loses all of its effectiveness.
During the trip many homeowners said they were not sure when their smoke alarms were installed. In that case, the Red Cross replaced their smoke alarms with alarms that have 10 year lithium batteries.
"So we try to locate them in certain areas in the home by bedrooms outside of kitchen areas and other living areas to where if a fire does break out they'll be effective, but they won't be giving off false alarms that having it over the stove and the kitchen might do," Ahr said.
If no one was home the volunteers left messages on their doors with instructions on how to schedule an appointment for them to come back.
American Red Cross says that seven people die a day from home fires. The organization says they do projects like this to decrease that number.
If you would like to schedule an appointment with the red cross to install smoke alarms in your home click here.
Georgia News
-
Gruesome slaying of Georgia couple unsolved after 5 years
A Georgia sheriff says he's still confounded by the unsolved slayings five years ago of a retiree, who was found beheaded, and his elderly wife.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NWS surveys Wilmington Island for tornado damage
The National Weather Service spent Sunday out in the Wilmington Island community reviewing the damage left behind by the storm.Read More »
-
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Independent filmmakers bring Lumpkin, Ga. to the silver screen
An independent documentary crew has completed work on a film centered on Lumpkin, Ga., exploring the history and culture of the town. The film crew, led by Nicholas Manting-Brewer, filmed on location over the course of 2017 and 2018. Now the movie, titled Lumpkin, GA, is making its way through film festivals throughout the United States and is set to air on the Public Broadcasting Service later this month.Read More »
Alabama News
-
3 men arrested in multi-state operation targeting sexual offenders
Three men were arrested in Tallapoosa County, Ala. after a four month operation and three days of investigative actions across multiple states culminated in the arrest of over 82 individuals as part of Operation Southern Impact III.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dothan police officers violently attacked by man they tried to help
A pair of Dothan police officers have been left with broken bones by a man that they tried to help, according to DPD Chief Steve Parrish.Read More »
-
Hurricane Relief-Methodists United Methodists hit by hurricane share $4.6 million grant
United Methodist relief efforts for Hurricane Michael recovery efforts will get a boost from the United Methodist Committee on Relief.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
-
- National Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-