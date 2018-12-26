COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Millions of gifts are given each year for Christmas. But, did you know about "half" of those gifts are exchanged or returned? And today is the biggest return day of the year.

According to Target, today is one of the busiest days for gift returns and exchanges. Target says most people return a gift when it doesn't fit, it's the wrong size, or it's just wanted.

Whatever the case may be, you might end up standing in line.

"During the holiday season the store is busy but after Christmas, the store is busier. That's because people are returning their gifts or exchanging them," said Germichaeh Smith.

Smith says the reason why stores are busy is because most people are off of work, Smith says you should pack your patience while returning or exchanging this week.

UPS says they are expecting shoppers to send back 1.3 million packages this week.