Columbus, Ga – A private school in Columbus has a reason to celebrate. The Campus Academy, which was established in 2019, cut the ribbon on their brand new campus Thursday afternoon. There new location is just off Weems Road. The pair of buildings will house The Campus Academy’s entire student body from Kindergarten to the students’ senior year of high school.

The Campus Academy’s mission has been to provide quality education of their students through smaller class sizes, limited homework policies, and a personalized curriculum. Natalie Vega, the Campus Academy’s Principal and owner, believes this new location can help expand her and her staff’s vision for education.



“I feel like our campus is very much accessible and we have the space to grow that we’ve been wanting so we can reach more children in the Chattahoochee Valley. It’s been in the works since I opened our doors in 2019, so it’s been 4 years now. It’s been long and it’s been a lot of hard work, but obviously it is so worth it and I can not wait to see the students walk into their new space. I think we’re going to be very overwhelmed, but I think everyone is excited. I think all of our families, the staff and everybody has been looking forward to this day so we’re very excited,” said Vega.



Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson was also present for the ribbon cutting. The Campus Academy students will start their classes on their new campus starting on Monday, January 8th.