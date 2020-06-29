The city of Americus upholds firing of manager accused of harassment

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) – Leaders of a South Georgia city are upholding a decision to fire their city manager over allegations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior.

The city council of Americus rejected an appeal by former City Manager Charles Coney after a three-hour hearing. The council had fired Coney in February after a law firm investigated complaints by city employees.

Coney denied sexual harassment claims against him and his attorney argued his race was a factor in his firing. Coney is Black, as are a majority of Americus council members. The former city manager did not speak during his own appeal hearing Thursday, which had been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

