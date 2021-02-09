The City of Hamilton hands out 673 speeding tickets in school zones

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – For 30 days before speeding cameras outside of schools in the City of Hamilton sent out real tickets, they sent out warnings, 1,272 warnings to be exact.

Yet speeding in the school zones is still occurring.

Assistant to the Mayor, Buddy Walker says from Jan. 6 to Feb. 1, 673 people have received speeding tickets from the cameras.

“The highest speed so far is 73 in a 35, that is over twice the speed limit in a school zone with children present,” said Walker. “There’s no accounting for that.”

Walker adds that numerous people have not one, but multiple speeding tickets.

“The most that I have seen is one person has five,” said Walker.

However, if you received a ticket anytime from Jan. 26th – 29th it’s being dismissed. This is due to the resignation of the City’s police chief. Since there was not a Hamilton Police Officer to certify these tickets during those few days, they will be thrown out.

Walker says one woman is lucky enough to get two of her three tickets dismissed because of this.

“She also told me that from now on a turtle will be going faster than her in the school zones,” said Walker. “And quite frankly that’s what we want.”

Despite sending out warnings for over a month before they started ticketing, The City is still receiving complaints about the cameras.

Walker says most complaints come from parents who let their kids borrow their cars and then receive a ticket in the mail.

“Okay there’s one of two scenarios either someone stole your vehicle or you have allowed them to use it,” said Walker. “If they have stolen your vehicle you talk to the police if you have allowed them to use your vehicle, you are responsible.”

Walker says these cameras aren’t going anywhere. He says the money does go to the city, but by law the revenue must be used for public safety or public service.