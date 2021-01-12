The city of Hamilton installs speed monitoring boxes in Harris County school zones

The fastest speed recorded when warnings were being issued was 25 mph over the speed limit.

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The city of Hamilton has partnered with the company Redspeed to set up speed monitoring boxes outside of Harris County Schools.

The boxes have been active since Nov. 30, 2020, but ticketing did not begin until Jan. 6, 2021.

For 30 days before the cameras began ticketing drivers the city of Hamilton sent out warnings. Over the course of those 30 days, 1,272 warnings were issued.

Hamilton Mayor Julie Brown, says the sheer amount of warnings shows the need for the cameras. Their one goal for these boxes is to keep students, faculty and even drivers safe by getting them to slow down.

“For 30 days since we have put up the camera we have sent up warnings it’s been over 1200 warnings,” said Brown. “That is entirely too many tickets or warnings so we definitely need people to slow down.”

The tickets are priced at two flat rates. The first ticket a speeder receives will cost $75, every ticket following will cost $125.

The boxes have flashing lights that indicate when they are in use, and will only be in use during school hours.

The boxes do not begin issuing tickets until drivers go 11 mph over the school zone speed limit.

If an offender does not pay the ticket, a hold is placed on the registration of their vehicle in whatever county the car and person is from.