The Columbus Airport updates their sanitization policy following the coronavirus outbreak

The Columbus Airport has made a few changes to their daily operations and updated their sanitization policy following coronavirus concerns.

Although many people are canceling their travel plans, the airport is still running four flights a day. Custodians are cleaning door knobs and other surfaces hourly. There are also additional sanitation stations throughout the airport.

The Columbus Airport Director Amber Clark says their partners have added changes to their sanitation policy as well.

“TSA has been doing additional wipe downs of the bins, any areas that are being touched, batons, things like that. Delta airlines, they are sanitizing the aircraft every time they come in making sure that they’re nice and clean. They have hand sanitization stations by the check in as well,” Clark said.

Clark says rental car services are also making sure cars are clean and supplying customers with hand sanitizer.

Clark says concern over the coronavirus has pushed back their start date for renovations. She says hopefully they will be able to start by the end of April.