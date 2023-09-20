COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday, the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Power held a Local Opportunities for Today and Tomorrow workforce expo at the Civic Center.

More than 20 local businesses were featured in the two-day Local Opportunities for Today and Tomorrow, also known as the LOTT event. The businesses represented a range of industries, including healthcare, technology, building, finance, and more.

LOTT’s mission is to give students a hands-on experience of what it would be like to work in the Columbus region. Over 2,200 Muscogee County eighth graders and hundreds of high school seniors were able to participate in Wednesday’s event.

Brain Sillito, the Vice President of Columbus Chamber of Commerce, shared with WRBL why LOTT is different from your ordinary career fair.

“ The experience is different because you actually get to touch something or you get to put on virtual reality goggles, or you get to pretend like you’re painting a car part, or you’re getting to learn about what it takes to be an electrician. So there’s all sorts of different things that the kids are learning and exploring, what a career path for them might look like in the future,” shared Sillito.