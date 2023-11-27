COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There are still a couple chances left this year to see live performances brought by a local non-profit.

The Columbus Jazz Society, established in 1987 and part of the Columbus Cultural Arts Alliance, aims to promote jazz and arts in the local community.

The society says it’s currently planning to restart its annual scholarship program for music students, as well as ramping up on its regular concerts, clinics, jam sessions and meetings between musicians and enthusiasts.

You can find out when some of the upcoming concerts are below: