The Columbus Memory Center continues to lead in Alzheimer's Research
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - The Columbus Memory Center continues to be a world leader in clinical trials and Alzheimer’s research.
Founder and Primary Physician Dr. Jonathan Liss recently spoke with WRBL about the actions that he and his team are taking to fight Alzheimer’s disease. According to Dr. Liss, it all begins with awareness of the issue.
“We want people to start running towards the issue of brain health rather than running away from it,” Dr. Liss said. “We need people to spread the word. We have to make certain that people know what their brain health is.”
The Columbus Memory Center is always looking for volunteers and ways to partner with churches and community organizations to help spread the word.
“We will come out to churches. We will come out to community groups. We will do whatever it takes so that your group and your community organization can constantly get people aware of brain health.”
Dr. Liss also repeatedly stressed how important it is for senior citizens to have cognitive testing done, but according to Dr. Liss, statistics are showing that very few seniors are having testing done despite it being free of charge.
“It’s covered under Medicare, so they can do it with their primary care doctor, but we are offering it for free.”
Seniors can visit the Memory Center without an appointment, take a test that’ll last no more than thirty minutes, and have their memory number mailed to them within a few weeks after the test with additional recommendations being made depending on what their memory number is.
The Memory Center has been involved in several clinical trials designed to combat Alzheimer’s. It has been acknowledged as the world’s leading enrolling site for NTRP101-203, a “research study for patients with moderate-to-severe Alzheimer’s that has been designed to boost cognition in Alzheimer’s sufferers by adding back an important enzyme, that has shown to be depleted, in sufferers of this disease.”
It also enrolled the world’s first patient in COR388-010. This research trial has been designed to “limit a common brain bacteria believed to accelerate the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.”
While some trials have experienced more success than others, Dr. Liss remained optimistic that Alzheimer’s research was taking a step in the right direction.
“We have the good and the bad. A couple of weeks ago one of the drugs that had a lot of promise failed, but we just started a new trial for a drug that was announced one year ago to show the first ever disease modification,” Dr. Liss said. “It slowed Alzheimer’s disease down by somewhere between 30 and 47%. Now we are starting a confirmatory trial that if it is actually confirmed, we’ll have the first drug on the market that makes a massive difference for this disease.”
