COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In recent efforts to broaden diversity, The Columbus Museum hosts the Black is Beautiful exhibit.

The Black is Beautiful exhibit highlights African American artists that spans from the Harlem Renaissance era to today’s modern age. Artists’ pieces such as Khalifa Thompson and Kerry James Marshall are proudly displayed.

Created by Khalifa Thompson

Created by Elizabeth Catlett.

Created by Kerry James Marshall

The Columbus Museum Director, Jonathan Walz, explains the need for more African American art and art by women.

“We feel very strongly that no matter who you are, what your background is, that you should be able to come to the museum and find at least one thing that you can be like, I relate to that.”

Najee Dorsey is the founder of publication magazine BAIA – BLACK ART IN AMERICA.

Dorsey elaborates “BAIA is looking to show the various forms of black excellence and visual culture.” BAIA welcomes all forms of art.

Najee and Seteria Dorsey are currently based in Atlanta – East Point, Georgia. Their grand opening kicks off in May, celebrating BAIA’s twelfth anniversary, presenting a variety of African American art.

“We’ve got a space right in Atlanta between Tyler Perry studios and the airport, where they could come and take in, you know, some of the best of visual culture right here not far from Columbus.”

The Black is Beautiful exhibit extends to April 10, 2022, at The Columbus Museum.