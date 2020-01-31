The Columbus Police Department hosts a seminar informing folks to stay alert, not afraid

Columbus police held a public seminar on personal safety and self defense tactics. The seminar was sponsored by the Columbus police department and Academy Sports & Outdoors.

The city received a $6,000 grant from the sports store late last year. This seminar was a result of the left over $1,000. Police Chief Ricky Boren says he hopes folks walk away knowing what to do if ever they come face to face with danger.

“It’s always necessary for you to know what to do and to think about it in case you’re ever confronted,” Boren said.

“You don’t want to wait until the last minute until it’s actually happening to you or a loved one to think about what you’re going to do. There always needs to be a tactic. There always needs to be a plan. It’s something you may want to think about before you arrive at a certain area.”

Chief Boren says this is just one of many public forums they plan to have throughout the year.