The Columbus Ronald McDonald House Charities is taking the necessary steps to reopen after closing due to COVID-19

COVID-19 shut them down for months. Now, the Ronald McDonald House is hoping to get back in the business of helping families with hospitalized children.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home for families traveling to receive care for their loved ones. Renee Sturkie with the Ronald McDonald House says although their doors remain closed, their phones are still ringing.

Just last Friday they received a call from a family looking for temporary housing. Sturkie says although they have been closed to families since March, they’ve found other ways to lend a hand.

“Probably the biggest thing that we were able to do shortly after we were closed to families is we provided temporary lodging emergency personnel who were coming from other parts of the state to Piedmont Columbus Regional,” Sturkie said.

Sturkie says they are working on a plan to reopen with additional safety measures in place.

If the charity’s board approves their plan, they hope to begin serving families again later this month.