The Coronavirus Respond fund continues to provide grants to organizations in the community

As of this week, the coronavirus response fund has distributed around $830,000 to organizations here in the community looking to provide service to others.

Over the past couple of months, the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley and the United Way have awarded over 30 grants to several groups. Each week, they announce new awardees.

Funds for the grants come from donations. If you would like to donate, click here.

So far, funding has helped to mainly provide food to the community, but also health care supplies and financial assistance. St. Anne Community Outreach has received the grant several times and has been awarded over $30,000.

“We could not serve the number of people that we’re serving without those grant funds. We typically see 25 families a day that would come for groceries. Since the pandemic, we’ve been seeing between 80 and 130 families every time we open,” Byers said.

Byers says 60 percent of the folks that stop by for assistance are new. To date, she says they’ve helped around 70 households with rent and utilities they’ve also provided over 120 thousand meals since the pandemic started.

To learn more about the different services being offered at St. Anne Community Outreach you can call (706) 568-1592.