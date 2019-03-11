The deadly Beauregard tornado did not discriminate as it wiped out those in its path

One thing you quickly learn is that this deadly storm did not discriminate.

It killed people who were black, white and brown. They were as young as 6 and as old as 89. They were in stick-built homes and double-wide trailers.

One couple — Ryan Pence and Felicia Woodall — were about to be engaged. Another — Marshall Grimes and Sheila Creech — had been married, divorced and had reconciled and talking about marrying each other again.

53-year-old Emanauiel Jones lived with his parents Lois and Jimmy Jones and cooked for them and made sure they had their medicines.

Carmen Aycock appeared on the death list as Irma Gomez-Moran. A native of Mexico, she was in her new home in Beauregard with her husband Cameron. They met online and married five years ago. He’s still in the hospital and she’s gone.

Here’s the human toll of what was lost a week ago.

Multiple married couples died together. Grown children perished with their elderly parents. 

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris had the unenviable task of identifying the victims and tell their families. 

“Total shock. They can’t believe they have lost multiple family members. They all seem to be coming together and supporting each other. There is nothing I can say to them to try and comfort them. The words I have to say are not going to fix anything they are going through right now.”

This becomes more personal when you see their faces and hear a little piece of their stories.

To get to the stories, click here.
 

