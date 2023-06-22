COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Sunday, June 25, The Food Mill in Columbus will host its second annual “Mater Mania Street Festival.”

The event is completely free for the public and it will be held at MercyMed Farm on 3802 2nd avenue from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be family-friendly activities for all ages including food trucks, arts and crafts, water activities, and children’s activities.

The festival will also have a tomato competition for the ugliest and biggest tomato. Everyone is free to compete as long as they are entered before 4 p.m.

Anna Sims, Communications Director for The Food Mill shares more details about Mater Mania Street Festival.

“Here at The Food Mill we’re really focused on programs that reduce barriers to nutrition security in our community and just making sure that everybody has access to local healthy food. And we do that through several different programs…” shared Sims. “…this festival is actually a fundraiser to support our mission here at the food mill. So come on out and support our work.”

More information on the festival and how you can elevate your experience through a VIP pass can be found on its website and Facebook page.