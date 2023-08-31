COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A groundbreaking event was held Aug. 31, by The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia for their capital campaign for the preservation and renovation of the little house.

The building was built in the 1940’s at Lake Bottom Park and is the last standing Girl Scout Little House in the state of Georgia.

They’re currently in their renovation stage starting with the roof and moving their way to the rest of the building. Renovation will cost $650,000 approximately 90% of which has been raised from benefactors, foundations, corporate Columbus, and corporate Georgia.

Troop leaders hope this can give the girls a better environment to look forward to as they come in every day. WRBL spoke with the Chairman of the Regional Advisory Board for the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia Billy Kendal who shared what the house will be used for after renovations.

“We will be preserving and renovating the little house for use for the staff and training for our volunteers and our troop leaders. We are also will be using it for an experience space for our girls and activities. We’ll be having a center for STEM activities and technology,” stated Kendall.

Renovations are expected to be completed just before the Christmas season or going into the new year. More information about the renovations and how to donate is available on the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia website.