The Government Center Tower remains through Friday
COLUMBUS, Ga - The Government Center Tower will remain closed through Friday, June 22, due to the water main breakage causing courtrooms and offices to flood making the building not useable.
The Government Center Tower – ground floor through the eighth floor – will re-open Monday, June 25, for normal business hours/normal operations for employees and the public. Employees and the public will not be able to access floors 9-11 until further notice.
Elevator access for employees and the public will be limited to two elevators. As you enter through the normal security access point, the elevators to the left side will be available to employees and the public.
Elevators to the right side will be limited to city maintenance workers, ServPro and other vendors involved in the cleanup.
Below is the updated court schedule for Friday.
If you have any questions, contact ljolly@columbus.org
Georgia News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LaGrange Police Department to hand out coupons instead of citations in "Car Care Program"
The LaGrange Police Department’s “Car Care Program” is now in effect.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ON THE RUN: Lafayette Police search for two suspects in shooting at local restaurant
Lafayette Police Officers responded to a call in reference to shots being fired at Jack's Restaurant on June 13 around 9 p.m.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lawsuit: Georgia is denying equal access for deaf inmates
A federal lawsuit says Georgia isn't doing enough to help deaf and partially deaf inmates communicate while they're locked up and after they're released.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ON THE RUN: Lafayette Police search for two suspects in shooting at local restaurant
Lafayette Police Officers responded to a call in reference to shots being fired at Jack's Restaurant on June 13 around 9 p.m.Read More »
-
PHENIX CITY: Portion of 5th Avenue closes for development
A construction project in Phenix City has permanently closed a portion of 5th Avenue to all traffic.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Musician loses work after anti-immigrant post on Facebook
An Alabama musician who said on social media that he'd like to shoot immigrants attempting to enter the United States says he's losing work because of the post.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Georgia Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- National Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.