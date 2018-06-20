The Government Center Tower remains through Friday Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga - The Government Center Tower will remain closed through Friday, June 22, due to the water main breakage causing courtrooms and offices to flood making the building not useable.

The Government Center Tower – ground floor through the eighth floor – will re-open Monday, June 25, for normal business hours/normal operations for employees and the public. Employees and the public will not be able to access floors 9-11 until further notice.

Elevator access for employees and the public will be limited to two elevators. As you enter through the normal security access point, the elevators to the left side will be available to employees and the public.

Elevators to the right side will be limited to city maintenance workers, ServPro and other vendors involved in the cleanup.

Below is the updated court schedule for Friday.

If you have any questions, contact ljolly@columbus.org