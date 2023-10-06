COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chattahoochee Valley locals are invited to bring their car to third annual “The Great Volkswagen Gimmick Rally” on Sunday.

The rally, in memory of Master Gunnery Sergeant Howard Walter Gould, is being held at La Huerta Mexican Restaurant. Early registration and the Rally Q&A starts at noon, while regular registration begins a half-hour later at the orange tent.

Drivers and teams will meet at 1:30 p.m., then the scavenger-hunt-style rally starts at 2 p.m.

Matthew Dillon with the rally stopped by the WRBL studio on Friday to tell us more about the event. You can watch that full interview in the video player above.