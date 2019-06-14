The LaGrange Fire Department is investigating a house fire responsible for $75,000 in damages Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) - Friday afternoon, firefighters in LaGrange were sent to a reported house fire at 12:30 p.m., says LaGrange Fire Department.

"Initial reports indicated that a lawn mower was on fire inside the carport. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the carport and the roofline."

The house on Cameron Mill Road was put out through strategic work by firefightesrs, who "advanced two attack lines."

One line went to the front of the carport and the other to the house's front door to "perform an aggressive attack on the fire. Firefights had to also extinguish the ground cover fire around the home."

While no one was injured and the fire was reportedly under control by 1:08 p.m. and out by 2:19 p.m., according to LFD, damages from fire loss are estimated to be $75,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.