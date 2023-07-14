COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Mayor’s Summer Reading Club (MSRC) met on July 14, at Mildred L. Terry Public Library for an interactive reading session.

The program was started in 2011 in Atlanta, and this is the sixth year The Literacy Alliance has brought MSRC to Columbus.

The kids enjoyed books read by The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots and Chattahoochee Monsters Baseball teams. Mayor Skip Henderson, Columbus Family Connection, and other community leaders were also in attendance.

Brandy Tolbert the director of the Columbus Literacy Alliance shared with us more information about the Mayor’s Summer Reading Club.

“The Mayor’s Summer Reading Club is an interactive read-aloud. Today we were able to bring in additional community partners to engage children and to sing along. Of course, the interactive read-aloud, but then also a craft activity where they got to create their own curious card, a take home,” shared Brandy Tolbert.

More information on other events hosted by The Literacy Alliance will be available on their website.