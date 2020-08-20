The Muscogee County Republicans respond to issues discussed during the Democratic National Convention

In response to the Democratic National Convention, the local Republican party held a meeting to discuss the importance of this election.  

Several folks running for office were in attendance along with volunteers. Congressman Drew Ferguson addressed the crowd with his concerns regarding issues discussed during the Democratic National Convention.    

Ferguson says listening to the Democrats’ position on taxes, education, and immigration makes him fearful of what could come out of the upcoming presidential election. 

“All of our elections are close particularly at the national level and even in our state wide races, but look I go back to it. It’s about a job, a safe secure home, and neighborhood. It’s about a great education and freedom. I think that’s still what America is about and it’s still what America wants and I have no doubt that the president will continue to lead us in that direction,” Ferguson said.

Volunteers attending the meeting received training on how they plan to get others to join their efforts and support the Republican party. 

