The National Infantry Museum teaches children importance of Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The National Infantry Museum (NIM) aimed to spread the message of Memorial Day to children. Staff used props, presentations, and stories to reach the next generation.

The NIM welcomed nearly four dozen children for Memorial Day. The kids range in age from 5-11. Alexis Belman is the Director of Youth Programs at the NIM. She organized the different activities for kids, which included a tour of the museum, games, crafts, and other activities. Belman read America’s White Table to several groups of children. The book calls for remembering fallen, missing, and captive service members.

Belman says kids of all ages ought to have a sense for why service members sacrificed their lives for freedom.

“I don’t think most kids today understand what that loss is unless they lost a family member themselves,” Belman said. “It’s for them to respect their country, respect the flag, and the soldiers who’ve given them the freedoms they have.”

Grace McNamara participated in the day’s events. She says kids should have a strong appreciation of what Memorial Day means.

“[Service members] really loved America, so they gave their lives to protect us living in America so we could be free,” McNamara said.

The kids made poppies to remember the service members who lost their lives over the years in the line of duty. Ft. Benning has various programs for kids throughout the summer. For more information, please click here.