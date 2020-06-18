The new Columbus Health Department building is set to open July 1st

The Columbus health department is relocating some of its services to the old Virginia College building by July 1st.

Staff members are now moving into the New Columbus Health Department building. The city spent 5 million dollars to purchase and renovate this building.

These are the programs moving to the new location:

General clinic

Dental clinic

District Clinical Services (HIV)

WIC

Vital records

Children and youth with special needs which consists of

Children 1st

Babies can’t wait

Early hearing detection and intervention

Children’s Medical Services

LENA start

Georgia strong families

Fatherhood initiative

The health department on Comer Ave will not close, but many of the clinical services will be moving to this new location. Rosa Evans of Metra says they plan to offer a free shuttle service to take people to their appointments at the health department.

“Our current riders use the current fixed route. There are not large numbers of our customers that use the Metra going to the health and human services.Not overwhelmingly, but we will see,” Evans said.

Evans says they plan to monitor the shuttle services to see how often folks are using the service.

The shuttles will operate by appointment only, 2 to 24 hours in advance. You can start making appointments starting June 30th for the shuttle service that will begin July 1st.