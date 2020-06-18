The new Columbus Health Department building is set to open July 1st

The Columbus health department is relocating some of its services to the old Virginia College building by July 1st.
Staff members are now moving into the New Columbus Health Department building. The city spent 5 million dollars to purchase and renovate this building.
These are the programs moving to the new location:
General clinic
Dental clinic
District Clinical Services (HIV)
WIC
Vital records
Children and youth with special needs which consists of
Children 1st
Babies can’t wait
Early hearing detection and intervention
Children’s Medical Services
LENA start
Georgia strong families
Fatherhood initiative
The health department on Comer Ave will not close, but many of the clinical services will be moving to this new location. Rosa Evans of Metra says they plan to offer a free shuttle service to take people to their appointments at the health department.
“Our current riders use the current fixed route. There are not large numbers of our customers that use the Metra going to the health and human services.Not overwhelmingly, but we will see,” Evans said.
Evans says they plan to monitor the shuttle services to see how often folks are using the service.
The shuttles will operate by appointment only, 2 to 24 hours in advance. You can start making appointments starting June 30th for the shuttle service that will begin July 1st.