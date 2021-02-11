 

The Opelika Police Dept. announces promotions in key roles

Local News

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department announced two key promotions this morning, which also results in several employees transitioning to new roles.

Police Chief Shane Healey, who himself was recently promoted to the role, said those promoted have the experience to serve as leaders in the community.

“These men bring decades of experience to their new roles and we are proud of the dedication they have shown over the years,” said Chief Healey. “We look forward to their continued leadership as we work towards the future.”

Promotions:

Kenny Miller was promoted from Lieutenant to Captain of the Administrative Division. Miller is a Sergeant Major in the US Army and has two masters degrees.

Rob Cook was promoted from Lieutenant to Captain of the Patrol Division. Cook is a certified law enforcement armorer and has severed as the SWAT Team Commander.

Captain Tony Amerson moved from Patrol Captain to oversee the Community Relations/ Special Services Division.

Sergeant Marty Paulson was promoted to Patrol Lieutenant.

Sergeant Ben Jones was promoted to Patrol Lieutenant.

Detective Brandon Hutto was promoted to Detective Division Sergeant.

Patrolman Lamar Barker was promoted to Patrol Sergeant.

Patrolman Johnathan Whaley was promoted to Patrol Sergeant.

