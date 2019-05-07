The Phenix City Police Department faces a shortage with their officers

PHENIX CITY, AL (WRBL) - Officials at the Phenix City Police Department are working hard this season to recruit new faces to join their team.

According to The Chief of Police Ray Smith operations at the police department have not been too severe, due to the precinct already functioning as a small department compared to Columbus. The department generally has 15 applications from candidates, but it typically takes 4 to 6 months to process the paperwork. The chief says it's his duty to make sure the police department is hiring the right people, forming an extensive background check and meeting all the necessary requirements.

"We haven't been fully staff in a number of years probably about 3 years. We have a lot of older police officers who are getting close to retirement and in age, and as they retire, the refilling of the younger officers that take their place has been slower than normal, so we have a number of openings," says Ray Smith Phenix City Chief of Police.

Smith says lately the idea of joining a police force hasn't been a huge interest for recent graduates or for those looking to transition to a different field.

The Chief of Police mentions 5 people will be graduating from the Police Academy in July filling only a few positions.