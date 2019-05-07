The Phenix City Police Department faces a shortage with their officers
PHENIX CITY, AL (WRBL) - Officials at the Phenix City Police Department are working hard this season to recruit new faces to join their team.
According to The Chief of Police Ray Smith operations at the police department have not been too severe, due to the precinct already functioning as a small department compared to Columbus. The department generally has 15 applications from candidates, but it typically takes 4 to 6 months to process the paperwork. The chief says it's his duty to make sure the police department is hiring the right people, forming an extensive background check and meeting all the necessary requirements.
"We haven't been fully staff in a number of years probably about 3 years. We have a lot of older police officers who are getting close to retirement and in age, and as they retire, the refilling of the younger officers that take their place has been slower than normal, so we have a number of openings," says Ray Smith Phenix City Chief of Police.
Smith says lately the idea of joining a police force hasn't been a huge interest for recent graduates or for those looking to transition to a different field.
The Chief of Police mentions 5 people will be graduating from the Police Academy in July filling only a few positions.
Georgia News
-
Georgia signs restrictive abortion bill, as Alabama considers an even tougher anti-abortion law
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed one of the most restrictive and controversial anti- abortion laws in the country this morning. The new law comes as neighboring Alabama considers an even stricter abortion law that will not allow exceptions for cases of rape or incest.Read More »
-
Gruesome slaying of Georgia couple unsolved after 5 years
A Georgia sheriff says he's still confounded by the unsolved slayings five years ago of a retiree, who was found beheaded, and his elderly wife.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NWS surveys Wilmington Island for tornado damage
The National Weather Service spent Sunday out in the Wilmington Island community reviewing the damage left behind by the storm.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click here to help Smiths Station High School WIN $100,000 in new instruments
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) Smiths Station High School band students need your help earning $100,000 worth of instruments! All you have to do is click and vote online.Read More »
-
3 Tallapoosa men arrested in multi-state operation targeting sexual offenders
Three men were arrested in Tallapoosa County, Ala. after a four month operation and three days of investigative actions across multiple states culminated in the arrest of more than 82 individuals as part of Operation Southern Impact III.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dothan police officers violently attacked by man they tried to help
A pair of Dothan police officers have been left with broken bones by a man that they tried to help, according to DPD Chief Steve Parrish.Read More »