The Price is Right Live set to come to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus residents are going to get the chance to ‘Come on Down’ to win.

For more than 14 years, the Price is Right LiveTM has graced stages across America. In less than three weeks Drew Carey will host the Price is Right LiveTM at the Columbus Civic Center.

Get tickets to the non-televised, on-stage version of The Price Is RightTM here!

Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Prizes have included appliances, vacations, and cars during previous games. More than $12 million in cash and prizes have been given away.