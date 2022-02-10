The sky isn’t falling, local fire responders to participate in mock plane crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– The Columbus Airport has released information of a scheduled aircraft mock-crash exercise to occur tomorrow, Friday Feb. 11 around 6 p.m.

Columbus Airport plans to partner with local emergency response teams for a downed aircraft emergency exercise.

Columbus Fire EMS, Fort Benning, and Cusseta-Chattahoochee County Fire Department are scheduled to take part of the exercise.

The teams will respond to a mock aircraft crash that has caught fire. The plane will have mock casualties, and take place in a wooded area of Columbus somewhere around Spencer High School at 1000 Fort Benning Rd.

In a prepared statement, a spokesperson for the Columbus Airport shared the importance of mock emergency situations.

“Exercises like these are common in our industry, as aircraft safety is our priority, we rely on our community partners to assist in these types of scenarios keeping us all on our toes.” Says Chief Andre Parker of the Columbus Airport.

“These exercises are crucial to ensure that all departments understand what to do and how to respond in an emergency.”

Residents of the Columbus community are asked to not be alarmed, as this is a planned exercise and not an active emergency.