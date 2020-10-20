The Sunset Players are working to keep the arts alive during the pandemic

A local group is finding a way to keep the arts alive during the pandemic by putting a twist on theatre.

Right now, the Sunset Players are presenting a rendition of the Disney movie A Princess and the Frog.

The Sunset Players were founded in August to help spread love in a year full of many uncertainties.

The founders say they chose The Princess and the Frog not only to entertain, but to address the racial issues they say are present in our community.

“It’s really not just going into the story of the Princess and the Frog , but also the real life issues that are played out in it. It’s something that’s really important that I wanted to bring out more. Talking about things like privilege and status and how that can affect you and how you can have no control over that,” Jayden Hasberry, one of the founders of the Sunset Players said.

Everyone in the audience were required to wear a mask along with those in the play. They also spaced out seats to encourage social distancing.

“It’s really important for us to continue to make art to give people the opportunities to be apart of art and to really continue to inspire the community to create during the pandemic,” Gracie Brantley, one of the founders of the Sunset Players said.

