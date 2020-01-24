The Tea on Columbus’ only Tea Shop Closing

Columbus’ only tea shop is set it close its doors after fives years. The owner of Te Amo Tea, ToShiró Lynn says he will be serving his last cup on February 10th.

The shop, which is located on Broadway in Uptown Columbus, was opened to explore Lynn’s passion for tea and fulfill an underserved niche in the community. Lynn is passionate about the quality of his product with over 50 tea flavors on his shelf and countless possibilities for crafting the perfect beverage.

Lynn decided to close February 10th of this year because it is after the annual Georgia High School Thespian Convention. He wanted to be able serve the thousands of students that come to the city and test his business with the larger volume.

Lynn said that besides money, the biggest challenge to owning a small business in Uptown Columbus is attracting customers from different areas of the city. Lynn said that he is closing his doors because he wants to expand his business and believes Te Amo would be better suited in a larger city.