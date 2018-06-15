THE VIBE: A cultural stroke of genius with artist ‘Kng Cleopatra’

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Laporsche Thomas and Morgan Taylor are keeping the momentum going and talking to a young artist who’s a true stroke of genius.

Cheyenne Simmons, also known as KNG CLEOPATRA, says she knew by the age of 10 she wanted to be an artist. Her unique stage name has a unique story behind it.

“I came up with the name Kng Cleopatra partially from my middle name, but mostly of Cleopatra being a strong, independent, woman of color, a true pharaoh. Cleopatra symbolizes that even though you are a woman, no one can make you feel less than the queen that you are meant to be,” said Simmons.

Simmons says her family was her biggest source of inspiration.

“Being the youngest of six siblings, I noticed that I was surrounded by talented artists in my family. At the age of ten I knew that being an artist was my calling,” said Simmons.

Simmons mixes acrylic and mixed media artwork to create unique art that represents three things: black girl magic, women empowerment, and current events.

Simmons has big goals.

​”I now live in Columbus, Georgia, where I continue to paint and travel. My goals are set on opening my own studio, not only for myself but for others around the world whose voices seem not to be heard by words, but seen in art,” said Simmons.

WRBL’s LaPorsche Thomas and 103.7 Lite FM’s Morgan Taylor will be covering all things local arts-related such as music, plays, comedy, dance, poetry, and etc. These two ladies will keep you up to date on all of the local stars you need to know about.

If you know someone that is excelling in the arts email us here. Make sure to put THE VIBE in the subject line. They may be featured on the show.

Remember to use our hashtag –you may get a shoutout on our show.

#TheVibe #Wrbl #TheVibeWrbl #Wrblnews3