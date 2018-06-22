THE VIBE: Sultry soul singing artist Queen Sheena

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL) - Laporsche Thomas and Morgan Taylor are keeping the momentum going and talking to a young singer whose sultry voice is shaking up the music scene.

Queen Sheena has a voice full or raspiness and deep emotion. It wasn't until her senior year of high school that she found the courage to share her voice with the world. Now she's performing around town and even has a single entitled Tree House detailing her first heartbreak.

Queen Sheena was born in the city of Pittsburg but raised in the country. By the age of 10, she turned her love for poetry into songwriting. Not too long afterward, she began singing in her church youth choir. In middle school, she grew a deep passion for classical music and even played the baritone.

She is one-third of a hip-hop group known as Free Will Joe.

