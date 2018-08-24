THE VIBE: The Greek Comedy Tour visits Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Start laughing now, because we have two very funny comedians speaking with the ladies of The Vibe this week. Steve Brown and Christopher Columbus stopped by the studio to talk about their upcoming Comedy Tour. It's called The Greek Comedy Tour and it's going down August 25th at 7 p.m. in University Hall at Columbus State University.

Each performance showcases comedians that are sure to make your stomach hurt from laughter with original anecdotes and jokes. If you're not greek -- don't worry. These two say this tour is for everyone who needs a little laughter in their life.

Now, the headliners are not new to the comedy game. Christopher Richardson, who goes by the stage name Christopher Columbus, is the founder and creator of The Greek Comedy Tour (TGCT). Richardson, a native of Columbus, Georgia, and fourteen-year U.S. army veteran, founded The Greek Comedy Tour in 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Richardson says this tour is about laughter and scholarship. Richardson supports students by donating scholarships to local high school graduating seniors. The Greek Comedy Tour is more than just a comedy routine, it brings unity to the community.

Brown is one of the headliners for the TGCT. Brown was born in Detroit, Michigan, but was raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama where a lot of his comedic material was derived from. Brown considers himself a family man as a father, spiritual leader, and coach. He coaches Little League teams, he has his own scholarship fund for college students, (Steve Brown scholarship fund) and still finds time to substitute teach in the Tuscaloosa County school system in the state of Alabama.

Steve has also traveled and performed with the likes of J. Anthony Brown, Eddie Griffin, Martin Lawrence, Bill Bellamy, and Rickey Smiley. He invites you to follow @comicstevebrown across all platforms.

For more information on TGCT click here.

