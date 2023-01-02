COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — If you received Christmas gifts you don’t want, you could regift them or give them to a thrift store. But these aren’t your only options; in fact, your gifts could do a lot of good if given to these organizations in Columbus:

House of Mercy

– Bedding, clothing, electronics, books and food

House of Mercy is a homeless shelter located at 1532 Third Ave. in Columbus. House of Mercy Executive Director and Pastor Johnny Womack said it will accept many kinds of donations including bedding, clothing, electronics, books and food, including treats such as boxed chocolates, hot sauce, pickles, etc. He said House of Mercy could use some new computers. While House of Mercy is willing to give phones to its residents, Womack said they may not be able to afford phone plans.

Womack said that whatever House of Mercy doesn’t keep, it will give out to the community or to other shelters.

Valley Rescue Mission

– Bedding, clothing, electronics, books and food

Valley Rescue Mission helps the less fortunate, including homeless people, as well as people with addictions. Its main location is 2903 Second Avenue in Columbus, but Steven Smith, a first shift security worker with Valley Rescue Mission, said the donation center is across the street.

Smith said Valley Rescue Mission will accept various sorts of donations including bedding, clothing, electronics, books and food.

Feeding the Valley Food Bank

– Food

Frank Sheppard, president and CEO of Feeding the Valley Food Bank, said his organization will accept foods such as boxed chocolates, hot sauce, pickles, etc. as long as they are factory-made and unopened. He said Feeding the Valley Food Bank will not accept homemade food.

The Muscogee County Friends of Libraries Bookstore

– Books

The Muscogee County Friends of Libraries Bookstore is in the Columbus Public Library at 3000 Macon Rd. in Columbus. It sells gently used books. All proceeds from the store go towards supporting library programs.

To offer to donate your unwanted books to this store, call (706) 243-2699.