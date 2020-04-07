Third Troup County resident dies from COVID-19 complications

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A third person has died from COVID-19 complications in Troup County.
According to the District 4 Public Health department, the third victim was a 37-year-old female who had underlying health conditions.

All of the victims are women who had underlying health conditions. The first two patients to die were 61- and 66-years-old.

“We are really like for people to stay at home,because social distanced becomes a little confusing,” Public Information Officer Hayla Folden said. “You can be physically distances but socially connected .”

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 have spiked to 8,818 with 329 deaths, as of noon on April 7.

