COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, you may see a large first responder presence at the old Spencer High School, but this is not an actual emergency, it’s just a drill for training purposes.

According to a news release from the Muscogee County School District, the old Spencer High located on Victory Drive will be the site of a full-scale multi-jurisdictional training exercise on March 22, 2022.

You can expect to see police, fire and emergency medical services, along with other first responders on-site at the school while the drill is underway.

The exercise will be taking place to allow the school district to evaluation its emergency response plan and improve response skills during an emergency situation.