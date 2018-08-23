THIS JUST IN: Opelika Police arrest and charge a man in connection to the murder of Antonio Drisker

OPELIKA, AL - UPDATE 08/23/2018

Opelika Police arrested an Auburn man in connection to a murder case on Thursday.

Police say they've arrested 28-year-old Jerrell North around 8 a.m. Thursday morning. North was charged with murder.

Police say the arrest stems from the shooting death of Antonio D. Drisker, that occurred on July 26 in the 200 block of Veteran’s Parkway.

Police say North was arrested by Agents with the U.S. Marshall’s Office in Auburn.

Police are still investigating the case and are still asking for anyone with any information to please call the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.

Call the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665 to remain anonymous.

ORIGINAL STORY 07/26/2018

A man is dead of multiple gunshots after a Thursday shooting at a mobile home park on Veterans Parkway, Opelika, Ala., police said.

Antonio D. Drisker, 36, of Opelika was pronounced dead at the scene of the 9:37 p.m. shooting, said Lee County Coroner Bill Harris. His body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

Police were called to check on a person who had been shot in the 200 block of Veterans Parkway. Officers found the victim dead at the scene.

In the early stages of the investigation, it’s unclear what led to the shooting. The person or persons involved in the death had left the scene by the time law enforcement personnel arrived.