Local News

THIS JUST IN: Opelika Police arrest and charge a man in connection to the murder of Antonio Drisker

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 03:44 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 06:44 PM EDT

OPELIKA, AL - UPDATE 08/23/2018

Opelika Police arrested an Auburn man in connection to a murder case on Thursday. 

Police say they've arrested 28-year-old Jerrell North around 8 a.m. Thursday morning. North was charged with murder. 

Police say the arrest stems from the shooting death of Antonio D. Drisker, that occurred on July 26 in the 200 block of Veteran’s Parkway.

Police say North was arrested by Agents with the U.S. Marshall’s Office in Auburn.

Police are still investigating the case and are still asking for anyone with any information to please call the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.

Call the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665 to remain anonymous.

ORIGINAL STORY 07/26/2018 

A man is dead of multiple gunshots after a Thursday shooting at a mobile home park on Veterans Parkway, Opelika, Ala., police said.

Antonio D. Drisker, 36, of Opelika was pronounced dead at the scene of the 9:37 p.m. shooting, said Lee County Coroner Bill Harris. His body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

Police were called to check on a person who had been shot in the 200 block of Veterans Parkway. Officers found the victim dead at the scene.

In the early stages of the investigation, it’s unclear what led to the shooting. The person or persons involved in the death had left the scene by the time law enforcement personnel arrived.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

  • Millbrook man charged in child pornography case
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Millbrook man charged in child pornography case

    The United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. announced the charges of a Millbrook man in connection to a child pornography case.

    Read More »
  • Movie on Alabama lawyer Bryan Stevenson films in Montgomery
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Movie on Alabama lawyer Bryan Stevenson films in Montgomery

    A Hollywood film is beginning production on a memoir chronicling Montgomery attorney and Equal Justice Initiative co-founder Bryan Stevenson.

    Read More »
  • Hundreds of dead fish found in Alabama pond
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hundreds of dead fish found in Alabama pond

    Hundreds of dead fish have been found on top of a pond in Alabama and officials say it appears low oxygen levels are to blame.

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Latest Stories