COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Fire & EMS has been internationally accredited for the fifth time.

The department received this accreditation from Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI), an organization that represents a cross-section of fire and emergency service entities such as fire departments, city and county management, labor, standards development organizations, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

To achieve accredited status is a high bar; to achieve it five times means the Columbus Fire & Emergency Medical Services Department has embraced the model of continuous improvement for twenty-five years. Of the more than 25,000 fire departments in the United States, only 313 are accredited. This puts our Fire Department in the top one-tenth of 1% of all fire departments in the United States.

CFAI grants accreditation to agencies that complete self-assessments and peer reviews every five years. Accredited departments can be described as community-focused, data-driven, outcome-focused, strategic-minded, well organized, properly equipped and properly staffed/trained.