COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Fire & EMS has been internationally accredited for the fifth time.
The department received this accreditation from Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI), an organization that represents a cross-section of fire and emergency service entities such as fire departments, city and county management, labor, standards development organizations, and the U.S. Department of Defense.
CFAI grants accreditation to agencies that complete self-assessments and peer reviews every five years. Accredited departments can be described as community-focused, data-driven, outcome-focused, strategic-minded, well organized, properly equipped and properly staffed/trained.