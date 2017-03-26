Thousands attend 4th annual food truck festival in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The city of Columbus is dealing with a full stomach, after hosting thousands of people earlier today at the fourth annual Food Truck Festival.

Officials estimate more than 6,000 people attended.

There were 25 food trucks at the event.

Some food truck operators would want to permanently feed uptown patrons.

However, many local restaurant owners think the food trucks would take away from their businesses.

Currently, Uptown Columbus does not allow food trucks to permanently set up shop in the area due to steep competition.

