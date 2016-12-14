Thousands turn out for funeral of second Americus officer slain in the line of duty

AMERICUS, Ga. – Thousands turn out to show their support for the second Americus officer, who died in the line of duty.

There was an outpouring of support from the community and other brothers in blue.

Several law enforcement agencies surrounded the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University for the funeral of fallen Officer Jody Smith.

Many we spoke with shared their memories of him. One woman says he helped her find her stolen dog.

“You think when they get a call like that it’s probably not a big priority or anything but he went up there and he was very respectful,” says Jennie Alonzo.

Several members of the Patriot Guard Riders turned out to show their support for Officer Jody Smith. Today, they explain what their organization represents.

“Our mission is to stand and support families of service men and women, police officers and first responders,” says Rob Butler, the National President of Patriot Guard Riders.

We also heard from a custodian who works at Georgia Southwestern State University with Officer Smith.

She is choosing to remember the good times. She says Smith would often put a smile on her face.

“He was a nice guy. He loved everybody all you gotta go is go to him and ask him to do anything for you he will. I tell him come lock the door. He’s gonna come out laughing at me, tell me it smell good in here. all the time. It’s her building if it smell like Clorox,” says Beverly Carter, custodian at Georgia Southwestern State University.

We’re told he was a devoted law enforcement officer.

He worked for several law enforcement agencies including; Telfair County Sheriffs, Sumter County Sheriffs, and also the Wheeler County Sheriffs Office.

His body was buried at the Johnson Cemetery in Americus.