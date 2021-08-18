Threat made to Central High School

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A threat has been made to Central High School. According to officials, some kind of threat was made to the school over social media, sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

In a phone call to the school’s office, officials confirmed they are aware of the threat and student are currently in class. The school, located at 2400 Dobbs Drive, is not on a lockdown.

Details about the specifics of the threat are not currently available.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter headed to the school and is working to gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.