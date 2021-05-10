 

No active shooter at Columbus schools, police investigate threat

Police on scene at Blackmon Road Middle School in Columbus, Ga.

UPDATE: Muscogee County Schools have issued an update on the school lockdowns, saying the active shooter threat at Blackmon Road Middle School “has been cleared. There is no active shooter.”

MCSD said in the updated news release that police will continue to investigate the threat.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three Muscogee County schools were placed on lockdown after an anonymous call to Blackmon Road Middle School threatened an active shooter and pipe bombs in the cafeteria, according to a School District news release.

“An anonymous call was made today to Blackmon Road Middle School threatening an active shooter and pipe bombs in the cafeteria. The Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County School District Police have responded. The perimeter has been secured and the school is being checked. All students, staff and faculty are safe. As a precaution Eagle Ridge Elementary and Shaw High School have been placed on temporary lockdown due to proximity.

An investigation is ongoing. Police will remain until the school has been cleared of any threat and we will update you.”

Karen P. Jones, Senior Executive for Board & Superintendent of Education

