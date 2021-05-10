No active shooter at Columbus schools, police investigate threat

UPDATE: Muscogee County Schools have issued an update on the school lockdowns, saying the active shooter threat at Blackmon Road Middle School “has been cleared. There is no active shooter.”

MCSD said in the updated news release that police will continue to investigate the threat.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three Muscogee County schools were placed on lockdown after an anonymous call to Blackmon Road Middle School threatened an active shooter and pipe bombs in the cafeteria, according to a School District news release.