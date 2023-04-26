COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A new Best Graduation School rankings include three Columbus State University graduate programs as “among the best.”

U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 released its Best Graduate School rankings on April 25. The report cited Columbus State’s graduate programs in education, public administration and business administration as among the “best” in the nation.

“When our graduate programs like those in education, public administration, and business administration are ranked, that speaks volumes for the quality of instruction, hands-on experiences and career opportunities,” said Dr. Margie Yates, dean of research and graduate studies.

The College of Education & Health Professions’ collective graduate education programs appear at No. 206 nationally and are tied with two other institutions. Among the University System of Georgia’s 26 institutions, it ranks fifth in the state.

The College of Letters & Sciences’ public affairs-focused graduate programs tied at No. 254 nationally, sharing that spot with five other institutions. Among the University System of Georgia’s 26 institutions, it ranks 12th in the state.

The full methodology for U.S. News Best Graduate School rankings is available on its website.