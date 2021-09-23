Three finalists to fill Chattahoochee Superior Court judgeship named; Find out who they are

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The three finalists to be named the next Superior Court judge of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.

State Court Judge Ben Richardson, Columbus attorney John Martin, and former Muscogee County Assistant District Attorney Wesley Lambertus were named to the shortlist to replace Judge Bill Rumer, who retired on Aug. 31.

The shortlist was named by the Judicial Nominating Commission, which makes recommendations to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. The governor will appoint the next Chattahoochee Superior Court judge to fill the remainder of Rumer’s term. The new judge will have to stand for election next year.

Traditionally, the governor has interviewed the finalists before announcing a decision.

Of the three finalists, Richardson is the one with the most judicial experience. He was appointed to the State Court bench by former Gov. Nathan Deal.

Others who were interested in the judgeship were Columbus attorneys Stacey Jackson, Pete Temesgen and Jennifer Dunlap.