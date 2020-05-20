Three, free COVID-19 testing sites announced in Americus, Hamilton and Lumpkin during Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The West Central Health District announced three free COVID-19 testing sites in our region planned for Memorial Day Weekend. The free testing at all three sites is limited to Georgia residents.

On Saturday, May 23, free testing will be conducted at the Sumter County Health Department, 1601 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. in Americus. For more information, please call (229) 924-3637.

On Sunday, May 24, free testing will be provided at the Harris County High School, 8281 GA Highway 116 in Hamilton. For more information, please call (706) 628-5037.

On Memorial Day Monday, May 25, free testing will be provided at the Stewart County Middle/High School, 15582 GA Highway 27 in Lumpkin. For more information, please call (229) 838-4859.