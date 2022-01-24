Three local colleges receive “Scholarship Gap Grants” from Goodwill Southern Rivers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) -Three colleges in the Chattahoochee Valley area have received grants from Goodwill Southern Rivers. Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Columbus Technical College, and Southern Union State Community College are recipients of “Scholarship Gap Grants” from the non-profit.

According to officials, $1 million will be divided equally among the seven colleges.

Jack Warden, Goodwill President and CEO, said often, scholarships are given out but students still need money to cover tuition, even with a scholarship. This initiative is designed to bridge that gap.

“There are several grants and scholarships out there, but in some instances, they fall short of the actual cost of the program,” said Warden. “Often times this is just a few hundred dollars, but that can be a huge barrier to someone trying to get an education to start their career. This money will be distributed by the individual colleges to cover that difference.”

The grants were made possible by a donation from MacKenzie Scott in 2020. The college gap grant initiative is one of the first initiatives made possible by the $10 million MacKenzie Scott donation.

In total, seven colleges were awarded grants:

Albany Technical College

Chattahoochee Valley Community College

Columbus Technical College

Southern Regional Technical College

Southern Union State Community College

West Georgia Technical College

Wiregrass Technical College

