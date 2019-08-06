Three people shot Monday night in Columbus

Columbus Police are investigating after three people were shot Monday night in Columbus.

Authorities were called to the 400 block of Old Buena Vista Rd around 11:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Police say they found three people shot when they got the scene. Police arrested Eric Antron Ellington in connection with the shooting.

Eric Antron Ellington

The victims were identified as Joseph Johnson, Leon Bernard Thomas, and Trevino Davis. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.