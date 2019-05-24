Three teenagers arrested for robbery by Lee County Sheriffs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) - Three teenagers were arrested yesterday for a robbery on May 14 by the Lee County Sheriff's Office. The robbery occurred at Bleecker Junction on 13408 US Highway 280 in East Salem, Ala.

Deputies who responded to the scene met with employees who reported that an individual wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun had demanded money after coming into the store. The suspect then "fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during this robbery," police say.

On May 17, "investigators executed a search warrant" of a suspect's residence in the 1200 Block of Lee Road 281 in Salem, Ala. The search "revealed small quantity of marijuana, various types of illegal prescription medication, two handguns, and a ski mask."

Yesterday, Lee County Sheriffs arrested Dashawn Michael Norris, 18, of Phenix City, Ala. and two juveniles. All three were "charged with Robbery 1st Degree," and are being held at the Lee County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to the Sheriff's Office.